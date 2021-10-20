HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Riley Exploration Permian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REPX. Truist raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $186,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 12,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $217,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 118,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,527 in the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.