HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Sells 1,163 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $436.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.14 and its 200 day moving average is $435.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.92.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

