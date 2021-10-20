HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMNF. M3F Inc. boosted its position in HMN Financial by 50.2% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 270,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90,536 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HMN Financial by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HMN Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HMN Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMNF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. 3,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,563. The stock has a market cap of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. HMN Financial has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $25.61.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 28.86%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments.

