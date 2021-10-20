Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00.

HEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%. Analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at $473,467.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

