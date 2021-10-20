Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.26

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.26 and traded as high as $20.10. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $19.77, with a volume of 646,297 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

