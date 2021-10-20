Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 96.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

