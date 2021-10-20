Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Gap Up to $18.19

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $18.64. Hostess Brands shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 5,553 shares traded.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 27.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,329,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,091,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

