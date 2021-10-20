Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,765 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 558,475 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Whiting Petroleum worth $21,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,492,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after buying an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of WLL opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.67.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

