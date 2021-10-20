Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 360.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 897,969 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter worth $12,529,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

