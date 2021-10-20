Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,460 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 26.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of TBI opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

