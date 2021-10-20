Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.95 Million Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of DXP Enterprises worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 465.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.86. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.52 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

