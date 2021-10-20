Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Meritage Homes worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

