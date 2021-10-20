Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Allison Transmission worth $43,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

ALSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.89.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

