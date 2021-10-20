Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 21,832 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,832 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Indemnity Group worth $31,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a PE ratio of -141.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $97,272.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.