Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HWDN. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Shares of HWDN stock opened at GBX 887.80 ($11.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 928.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 857.44. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 549 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69.

In other news, insider Andrew Livingston bought 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 833 ($10.88) per share, with a total value of £1,799.28 ($2,350.77).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

