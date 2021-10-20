Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

HUFAF opened at $16.75 on Monday. Hufvudstaden AB has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Property Management and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

