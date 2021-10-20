Humaniq Trading Up 7.7% Over Last Week (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $65,280.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00041597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00191290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

