HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 15.2% in the second quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,339,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,421,000 after acquiring an additional 308,530 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 30.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 82,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 345,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 72,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of HCM opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.30. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

