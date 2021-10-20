iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$89.00 Price Target at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAG. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.31.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.97. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$44.54 and a 12-month high of C$75.30. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.49.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$5.34 billion during the quarter.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.15, for a total value of C$70,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at C$2,679,730. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Dibblee sold 4,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.41, for a total value of C$281,652.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,494.81.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

