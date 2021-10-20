IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.87. 2,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,522. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

