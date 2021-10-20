IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.87. 2,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,522. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $79.73 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.
