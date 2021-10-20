Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.68.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $48.68 price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iberdrola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,733. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.