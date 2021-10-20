IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of IDT worth $48,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IDT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of IDT by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 51.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

IDT stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

