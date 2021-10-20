IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$56.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IGM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.63.

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$47.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.34 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.37. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$28.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.2317956 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

