iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iHuman in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iHuman by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iHuman by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 127,612 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iHuman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iHuman by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 126,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IH opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. iHuman has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $273.02 million and a P/E ratio of -46.55.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

