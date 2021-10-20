Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.29 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.