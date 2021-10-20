Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $420.00 at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $425.00 to $420.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $422.92.

Illumina stock opened at $414.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total transaction of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock worth $2,466,244. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

