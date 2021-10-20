Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunocore from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth about $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the first quarter valued at about $40,442,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

