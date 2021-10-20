Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,893.20 ($24.73).

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,568 ($20.49) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a market cap of £14.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,548.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,561.13.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £155,800 ($203,553.70).

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

