Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Inari Medical worth $240,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,900 shares of company stock worth $18,860,611. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.