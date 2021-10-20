Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 21.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $5,622,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.