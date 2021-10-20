INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,082. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $322.05 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.84. INmune Bio has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in INmune Bio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in INmune Bio by 12.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

