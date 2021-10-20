Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.00 and traded as high as C$21.06. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$20.81, with a volume of 260,402 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities raised Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of -23.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$170.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3354374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -80.72%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

