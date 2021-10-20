Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 19.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Inogen were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Inogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Inogen by 160.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Inogen by 8.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of INGN opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $942.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.68.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,883. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.