Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Trading 6.2% Higher

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s share price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. 44,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,303,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.81 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Inseego by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSG)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

