Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $132,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth R. Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $560,100.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 162 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,480.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 60,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $2,233,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

