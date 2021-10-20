Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells $104,516.82 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 5,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $104,516.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.