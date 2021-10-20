Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
EXLS stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.
ExlService Company Profile
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
