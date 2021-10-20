Insider Selling: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

EXLS stock opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 463,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.