Insider Selling: Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells 88,136 Shares of Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,861,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,051,645. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 53,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 325.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 506,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 387,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,737,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Evercore ISI raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.