Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,573 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,337,441.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,699.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,712.66.

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,337,070.27.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $1,266,864.33.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,193,315.25.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $1,185,700.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $1,206,009.82.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $1,182,635.43.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,108,643.20.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,377,000 after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after purchasing an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

