Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$123,471.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$123,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442,400 shares in the company, valued at C$42,977,785.68.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Pacific Metals alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$149,418.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.