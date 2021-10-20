Insider Selling: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells 13,990 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Tom Wagner sold 13,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $130,246.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $210.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 24.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $4,444,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 491,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 101.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 85,222 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 100.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 74,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is a holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through Commercial Banking, which focuses in small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals with a diversified range of products and services such as various types of deposit accounts, various types of commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and online banking services.

