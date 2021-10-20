Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells 49,090 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.25, for a total transaction of $16,359,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total transaction of $31,497,767.42.

On Thursday, August 26th, Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $14,874,385.08.

On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $339.74 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.