Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 156,363 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Mironov sold 314,966 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $19,798,762.76.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $15,777,149.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 523,587 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $32,771,310.33.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Jason Mironov sold 642,809 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $35,180,936.57.

On Monday, July 26th, Jason Mironov sold 654,572 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $35,575,988.20.

NASDAQ ZI traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. 2,504,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,565. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.