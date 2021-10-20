Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson Sells 31,785 Shares

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00.

Insperity stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.12. 170,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,969. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.70 and a 12-month high of $122.01.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 10.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 90.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 45.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

