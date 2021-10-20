Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
OTCMKTS INLX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.60.
About Intellinetics
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
