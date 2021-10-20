Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

OTCMKTS INLX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Intellinetics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellinetics will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

