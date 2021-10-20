Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $74.95. 31,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,413. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 984,973 shares of company stock worth $63,235,433. 11.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

