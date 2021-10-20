Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.36

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.36 and last traded at $130.30, with a volume of 2027907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.39.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,295 shares of company stock valued at $14,013,550. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

