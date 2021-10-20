International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IAG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 221.27 ($2.89).

LON IAG opened at GBX 159.56 ($2.08) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88.69 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 183.65.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

