International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ILAL opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08. International Land Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

