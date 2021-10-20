International Paper (NYSE:IP) Short Interest Up 29.5% in September

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,050,000 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

International Paper stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth $472,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 48.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

